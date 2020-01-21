Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GLBS stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. Globus Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globus Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.84% of Globus Maritime worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.