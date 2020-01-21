GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

GLYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

GLYC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.89. 157,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,815. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $212.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 16.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1,377.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 215,760 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7,635.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

