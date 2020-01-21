Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,097 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.67% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $50,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 343.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.83. The stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,183. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.32. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $66.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

