Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 214.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 33.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $89.50. 9,623,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.26 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.30.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

