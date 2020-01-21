Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $532,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $56,546,000. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 33,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 19.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,555,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $88,640,000 after buying an additional 249,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 131.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 31,744 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 131,744 shares during the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,773,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,915,303. The firm has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

