Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.90 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,798 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNM traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 312,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,135. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.0158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Profile

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

