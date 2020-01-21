Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,223 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $3,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.58. 17,978,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,107,723. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $287.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

