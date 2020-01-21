Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.88. The stock had a trading volume of 713,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,649. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.36 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

