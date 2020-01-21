Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.65

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and traded as high as $19.75. Gray Television shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 728 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

