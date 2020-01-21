Green Street Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 88,200 Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Green Street Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 88,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000. Corporate Office Properties Trust comprises 1.5% of Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,789.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,668.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $58,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,634.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OFC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

NYSE OFC traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $30.08. 361,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,668. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $30.27.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $159.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.65 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.73%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

