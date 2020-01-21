G&S Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,635 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 4.9% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. G&S Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after acquiring an additional 706,129 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,059,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 474,420 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,040,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,151,000 after purchasing an additional 94,066 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,555,000 after purchasing an additional 72,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 107,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.09. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $59.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.