G&S Capital LLC Increases Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,033,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.61. 42,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,224. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $66.96 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

