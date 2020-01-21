G&S Capital LLC Invests $671,000 in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.48. 1,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,861. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.57.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $640.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $266,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,851 shares in the company, valued at $589,186. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $238,029.84. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,096 shares of company stock worth $4,193,844. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.