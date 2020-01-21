G&S Capital LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 2.1% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 320.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,862,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,715 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 16.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Prologis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 742.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.18.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.70. 85,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,019. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $94.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.97%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

