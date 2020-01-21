Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.25, 21,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 17,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

