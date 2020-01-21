Hammer Asset Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hammer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,578,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,597 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,974.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 815,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 804,190 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,909,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,449,000 after acquiring an additional 291,647 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,327,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,517,000 after acquiring an additional 238,620 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,173. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

