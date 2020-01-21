Hammer Asset Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hammer Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil accounts for 2.4% of Hammer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 78.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 41.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

MRO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. 12,325,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,610,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

