Hammer Asset Management LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hammer Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Biogen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Swann raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $256.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.72.

Biogen stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,368. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $344.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

