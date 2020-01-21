Hammer Asset Management LLC Sells 218 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hammer Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 3.0% of Hammer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,094,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,224. The company has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.46. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

