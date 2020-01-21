Hammer Asset Management LLC Sells 79,821 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Hammer Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 79,821 shares during the period. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 10,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 34,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $264,533.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.50. 1,531,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,535. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

