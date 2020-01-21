HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $643.31 million, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.62.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

