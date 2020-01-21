Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Shares Up 0.5%

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.80, 510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43.

Harford Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HFBK)

Harford Bank provides commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental units in Harford and Cecil counties, and surrounding areas of northeastern Maryland. It offers various deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Harford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.