Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Buckingham Research lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $29.00. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hawaiian traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $28.40, 1,157,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 127% from the average session volume of 509,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hawaiian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 11.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 24.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $755.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.85 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

