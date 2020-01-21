Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.61

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.61 and last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 41699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

HTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 186.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.27.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4,607.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741,860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 351.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 58.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,273,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 471,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 183.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,223,000 after buying an additional 687,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.