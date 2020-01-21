Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,640 shares during the period. Hibbett Sports comprises approximately 1.3% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 2.84% of Hibbett Sports worth $13,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,233,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after buying an additional 66,217 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,091,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after buying an additional 149,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after buying an additional 37,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth $6,821,000.

NASDAQ HIBB traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 311,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,077. The firm has a market cap of $464.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.52. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.75 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 2.34%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446 shares in the company, valued at $11,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 16,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $494,098.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,576.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,896 shares of company stock valued at $900,584 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIBB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.51.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

