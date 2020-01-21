HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of HMS worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HMS by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,572,000 after buying an additional 737,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HMS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,212,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,396,000 after buying an additional 406,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in HMS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,629,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,182,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,427,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in HMS by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,355,000 after buying an additional 110,506 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMSY remained flat at $$28.73 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,819. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.79 million. HMS had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on HMS in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.19.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

