Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.0% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.95. 4,872,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,175. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.53 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31. The company has a market capitalization of $252.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

