Hostelworld Group’s (HSW) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Hostelworld Group stock opened at GBX 149 ($1.96) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80. Hostelworld Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 251.50 ($3.31). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

