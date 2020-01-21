Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 21 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Howard Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Booking by 289.9% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Booking by 14.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,123.46.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $44.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,010.69. The stock had a trading volume of 203,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,640.54 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,018.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,962.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.38 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

