Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

HUBG stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.56. 141,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,760. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $913.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter worth $25,715,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter worth $12,506,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,610,000 after acquiring an additional 195,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hub Group by 91.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after acquiring an additional 184,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter worth $4,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

