Hudock Capital Group LLC Buys 1,011 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.82.

Shares of BK traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,862,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,819. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.