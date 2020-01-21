Hudock Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. 968,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,508. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $17.11.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.