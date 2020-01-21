Hudock Capital Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Hudock Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 56,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 112,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

PSLV traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. 2,083,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,315. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.