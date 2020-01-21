Hudock Capital Group LLC Has $95,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,916,000 after purchasing an additional 42,812 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,339,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,360,000 after purchasing an additional 48,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,652 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 737,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,216,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 373,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter.

DVY traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.88. 713,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,649. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $92.36 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

