Hudock Capital Group LLC Sells 199 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Hudock Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2,608.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,641,000 after buying an additional 8,838,385 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,882,000 after buying an additional 84,794 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $986,601,000 after buying an additional 79,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $12,217,068.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,454,539,948.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,096 shares of company stock valued at $56,758,009. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,996,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,210. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $196.60 and a 52 week high of $325.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $326.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.70.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

