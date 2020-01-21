Hudock Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hudock Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B grew its holdings in Paypal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in Paypal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 28,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,745,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,344,083. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.75.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total transaction of $575,261.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.