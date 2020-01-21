HyperQuant Price Up 37.6% This Week (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $55,418.00 and $205,675.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kryptono and IDAX. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.86 or 0.03622016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00209014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128011 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDAX and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

