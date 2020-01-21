Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.95

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and traded as high as $47.00. Ilika shares last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 65,176 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.71.

About Ilika (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of methods of material synthesis, characterization, and screening for use in the automotive, aeronautical, and electronic components sectors primarily in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company develops solid state batteries for a range of applications in the Internet of things, smart home/building, medical, automotive, and transportation sectors.

