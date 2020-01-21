iMDBi Hedge Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEH) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of iMDBi Hedge Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEH) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $25.58, approximately 428 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 128,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

