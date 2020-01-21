iMDBi Hedge Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEH) Trading Down 0.5%

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Shares of iMDBi Hedge Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEH) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $25.58, approximately 428 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 128,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iMDBi Hedge Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMDBi Hedge Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit