Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Trading Down 4.6%

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Shares of Immotion Group PLC (LON:IMMO) fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.10 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.35 ($0.11), 1,545,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.12).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63.

Immotion Group Company Profile (LON:IMMO)

Immotion Group Ltd. develops virtual reality (VR) based immersive experience platforms. It also develops graphic visuals and animated content for its platforms. The company also manufactures motion-activated chairs synchronized with immersive audio and visuals. Its customers include shopping malls and theme parks.

