Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,745 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,967,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,483,000 after buying an additional 185,665 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,043,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $305,577,000 after buying an additional 300,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,369,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,911,000 after buying an additional 165,503 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,947,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,877,000 after buying an additional 397,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 978,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,498,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMO. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. AltaCorp Capital lowered Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. GMP Securities lowered Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. CIBC upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

Shares of IMO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 464,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,946. Imperial Oil Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.