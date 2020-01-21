Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 166,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 221,179 shares.The stock last traded at $1.17 and had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market cap of $66.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,519.91% and a negative return on equity of 125.37%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,002,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 110,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

