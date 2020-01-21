Inland Homes (LON:INL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $82.72

Inland Homes PLC (LON:INL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.72 and traded as high as $91.70. Inland Homes shares last traded at $90.50, with a volume of 392,998 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 82.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75.24. The firm has a market cap of $187.85 million and a PE ratio of 12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Inland Homes Company Profile (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield sites for residential and mixed use projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of homes; letting or operating of real estate properties; and operation of a sports club.

