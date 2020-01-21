Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.30

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.30 and last traded at $83.11, with a volume of 698400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 target price on Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inphi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

Get Inphi alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.67. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $171,672.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,469.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $497,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,170,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,930,000 after purchasing an additional 254,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the second quarter valued at $39,679,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 326.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 589,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 451,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter.

Inphi Company Profile (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.