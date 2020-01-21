Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.09, approximately 23,031 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,904,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Inpixon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Inpixon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 462.40% and a negative return on equity of 202.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inpixon stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 147,089 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 3.43% of Inpixon worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.