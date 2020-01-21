Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells 250 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $36,247.50.

On Monday, November 4th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $1,386,284.94.

On Thursday, October 24th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 700 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $135.04. The stock had a trading volume of 771,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,760. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.36 and a twelve month high of $173.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 6.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 5,243 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,628 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.87.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

