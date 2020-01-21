Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

INSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 target price on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of INSP stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.00. 237,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,612. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.05.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 9,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $787,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,141,788.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,709 shares of company stock valued at $8,144,712. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $4,901,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $1,264,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

