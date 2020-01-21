Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Shares Up 8.6%

Intellinetics Inc (OTCMKTS:INLX)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 37,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 491% from the average session volume of 6,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million.

Intellinetics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

