International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.63

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS:ISCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $1.12. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 59,061 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.91.

International Stem Cell Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISCO)

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

