Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.59. 60,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,423,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. On average, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $253,181.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,375.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 45,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,380,707.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,182,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,802,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,538 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 175.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 93,712 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

